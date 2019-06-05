<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has said the Federal Government needs prayers and actions, to combat insecurity.

The Sultan also said serious commitment from government, at all levels, aare needed to end Nigeria’s security challenges in the country.

The monarch said this when he addressed a mammoth crowd at his palace, after the traditional Hawan Sallah. He also prayed to Allah; to make the efforts of those trying to pull Nigeria down to its knees fruitless by exposing them and their antics.

According to him, no problem is insurmountable, and added that, with serious commitment, action and prayers, security challenges would be a thing of the past.

He commended the federal government for not relenting in dealing with the matter, but reiterated his call for the supply of sophisticated logistics to security agencies in the country, and also, called for fervent prayers for leaders to succeed in discharging their mandates.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, has linked insecurity in Nigeria to indiscipline and greed among Nigerians.

The monarch stated this during his sallah speech, shortly after completion of two rakaat prayer at Eid Praying ground in Birnin Kebbi, which was led by Imam Ahmad Rufai, the Chief Imam of Wala mosque in Birnin Kebbi.

He noted that most of the criminality being perpetrated in the society could be traced to indiscipline and greed but stressed that these factors, among others, contributed a lot to the country’s insecurity.

On his part, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, former minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) were among hundreds of Muslims who attended the sallah prayer in Birnin Kebbi.