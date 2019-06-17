Egypt’s former President Mohamed Morsi has died after appearing in court, according to state media.
State TV on Tuesday reported that Morsi fainted after a court session and died afterwards.
Morsi was democratically elected in 2012 after the 2011 Arab Spring saw the end of President Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule. He was then deposed following mass protests and a military coup in July 2013.
He served just one year of a four-year term, while the organisation to which he belonged, the Muslim Brotherhood, has since been outlawed.
