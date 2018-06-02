Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi was sworn in on Saturday in Parliament, for his second four-year term.

During a special session, broadcast live on state television, Sissi’s swearing in front of members of parliament and the government was greeted with 21 gun salute.

The 63-year-old former intelligence chief and defence minister, overthrew Islamist Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely-elected president after protests against Morsi’s rule in 2013.

Sisi was elected to his first four-year term as president a year later. In March, he won 97 percent of the vote on a turnout of 41 percent.

The election featured himself an ardent Sisi supporter, after all serious opposition contenders halted their campaigns in January.

The main challenger was arrested and his campaign manager beaten up, while other hopefuls pulled out, citing intimidation.