Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday swore in 16 new governors ahead of an anticipated ministerial reshuffle.

This is according to reports by state-run Nile TV.

State-run Ahram newspaper reported that 11 of the 16 new governors held senior security or army posts before their appointment.

Giza Security Chief Mohamed el-Sherif was appointed as governor of the coastal city of Alexandria.

Also, 23 deputy governors for 13 governorates were appointed, many of whom are graduates of a presidential youth program and a new state academy for youth training.

Those include appointees in the governorates of Alexandria, Giza and South Sinai.

Local media expects that the upcoming cabinet reshuffle would involve at least 10 ministers, including health, supply and education.