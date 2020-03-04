Egypt executed Wednesday an ex-special forces officer turned top Islamist militant, Hisham Ashmawy, over involvement in high-profile attacks, said the army.
“The execution by hanging was carried out based on a decision by the military court … and after taking all the relevant judicial procedures,” said army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]