Egypt confirms availability of coronavirus protocol medicines

December 26, 2021
Archibong Etokakpan
The Egyptian government has confirmed that the coronavirus medical protocol medicines are available at hospitals.

The cabinet media centre denied reports claiming there is a shortage of medicines at public hospitals.

In a statement on Friday, the centre said it communicated with the Health and Population Ministry which dismissed the news as baseless.

The ministry said the central medical chamber at the ministry works on securing strategic reserve of medicine needed in the coronavirus medical protocol which is updated to cope with COVID-19 complications and variants.

The centre called on media and social media users to verify the authenticity of the news circulated to avoid causing public confusion reported the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Thursday that 883 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 378,843.

In a statement, the ministry said 10 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide toll to 21,510 since the outset of the pandemic.

