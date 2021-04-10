



The ECOWAS Parliament will in Monrovia meet for the first time in 2021 to discuss ways of fostering women empowerment in the West-African sub-region.

The meeting which will hold from April 13 to 17 has the theme, ‘Empowerment of Women in the ECOWAS Region’.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mohamed Tunis, will chair the meeting which will see joint committees on Social Affairs, Gender and Women’s Empowerment/Education Science and Culture and Health go into special sessions.

“The meeting sessions will be taking place from April 13 to 17 in Monrovia and will see representatives from the ECOWAS Parliament and other important ECOWAS bodies come together to map out strategies on empowering women in the sub-region.





“Meanwhile, women’s empowerment and gender equality concepts are important in fostering health and human development.

“This is achieved when both men and women enjoy the same socio-economic rights and opportunities and have equal access to education, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making,” the communications department of the parliament said.

Newsmen report that studies have shown limited commitment by state actors toward achieving women’s empowerment in the sub-region.

This is even when Article 63 of the ECOWAS Treaty urges state actors to formulate policies and develop programmes that will enhance women’s economic, social, and cultural conditions.