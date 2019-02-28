(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 7, 2018 a health worker waits to handle a new unconfirmed Ebola patient at a newly build MSF (Doctors Without Borders) supported Ebola treatment centre (ETC) in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo. – Photographers for Agence France-Presse scooped up four nominations on February 20, 2019 in the prestigious 2019 World Press Photo of the Year Award, with the winners to be announced at a gala event in April. Kinshasa-based shooter John Wessels bagged two nominations in the General News – Singles category for including a picture taken of a Congolese health worker waiting for a suspected Ebola patient. (Photo by John WESSELS / AFP)
The mayor of a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo and medical aid group Doctors Without Borders say intruders wreaked havoc at an Ebola treatment centre in the eastern city of Butembo, the second Ebola clinic in the region attacked in a week.

Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said unidentified raiders burned tents and other equipment at the centre on Wednesday.

Doctors Without Borders, which runs the treatment centre, says it is focusing on the safety of staff and patients.

Assailants attacked another Ebola treatment centre run by the aid group on Sunday in Katwa, killing one person and injuring another.

Attacks by multiple armed groups and instability have been challenges in stemming an Ebola outbreak that began in August.

But Doctors Without Borders says it thinks the centres became targets due to mistrust in the community.

