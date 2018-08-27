At least 67 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.

Dr Alfred Longi, a Health Ministry inspector, said so far 105 cases of Ebola had been reported in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Among them, 77 were confirmed after test in laboratories, 11 had been treated, and 27 patients were hospitalised.

Health Minister Dr Oly Ilunga Kalenga recently visited Mangina Ebola Treatment Center and witnessed the unloading of two Ebola patients who had recovered.

Longi said: ”The two people who were cured are among the first patients to receive experimental treatment for Ebola and they have completely recovered.”

World Health Organisation on Friday congratulated the government for making several experimental treatments available during the outbreak.

The 10th Ebola outbreak in the country was announced by the Health Ministry on Aug. 1.