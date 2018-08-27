[FILE] An attendant charged to handle the access to the Ebola security zone disinfects hands of a Doctors Without Borders (Medecins sans frontiere - MSF) team member outside the Wangata Reference Hospital in Mbandaka, northwest of DR Congo on May 20, 2018.Three new Ebola cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling northwest taking the number of suspected infections to 43, the health minister said in a statement seen on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JUNIOR KANNAH
Agence France-Presse

At least 67 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.

Dr Alfred Longi, a Health Ministry inspector, said so far 105 cases of Ebola had been reported in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Among them, 77 were confirmed after test in laboratories, 11 had been treated, and 27 patients were hospitalised.

Health Minister Dr Oly Ilunga Kalenga recently visited Mangina Ebola Treatment Center and witnessed the unloading of two Ebola patients who had recovered.

Longi said: ”The two people who were cured are among the first patients to receive experimental treatment for Ebola and they have completely recovered.”

World Health Organisation on Friday congratulated the government for making several experimental treatments available during the outbreak.

The 10th Ebola outbreak in the country was announced by the Health Ministry on Aug. 1.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR