AFP reports that more than a dozen soldiers were killed during a “major attack” by “terrorist armed groups” in northern Burkina Faso.
A statement from the armed forces general staff said “the military detachment of the Koutougou department in Soum province was the target of an attack.
“A provisional report states that more than a dozen soldiers were killed, and several were wounded.”
