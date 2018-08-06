US President Donald Trump will meet with Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta in Washington later this month to discuss security and trade, the White House announced Monday.

“Kenya is a vital partner of the United States, and President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to broaden the strategic partnership based on our shared democratic values and mutual interests,” the White House said in a statement.

Kenyatta’s visit is set for August 27. He would only be the third African leader to come to the White House under Trump, after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited last year and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari came in April.

“President Trump and President Kenyatta will explore ways to bolster trade and investment between the two countries, while strengthening security cooperation,” the statement read.

Kenyatta won re-election last year in a drawn-out poll that divided the nation and left at least 92 dead, according to rights groups.