The Djibouti Ministry of Health says the country records its first COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the country recorded its first COVID-19 related death, as well as five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Djibouti to 140.

“We conducted medical tests on 293 people in the last 24 hours, with five people testing positive for COVID-19,” said Salah Tourab, Djiboutian Health Minister in a statement.


“We declare another three people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalised have recovered,” said the minister.

This puts the total number of people in Djibouti who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to 28 so far.

Djibouti confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

Djibouti, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, hosts a number of foreign military bases.

