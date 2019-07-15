<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least five persons were killed and 13 others injured in a traffic accident in eastern Algeria during celebrations of the country’s qualification to the final of African Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Egypt.

Algeria beat Nigeria 2-1, getting the winning goal in the last seconds of the game from Riyad Mahrez.

The national radio channel 1 specified that the accident occurred on Sunday overnight in the eastern province of Jijel when a semi trailer collided with a mini van carrying a group of supporters celebrating Algeria’s victory in the semi-final.

Two supporters were killed immediately while three others succumbed to injures in hospital.

The source added that 13 other supporters are in critical condition as they are receiving treatment.

In France, nearly 300 people were arrested in clashes amid the celebrations by fans of Algeria’s national team.

Fans crowded in the streets for mass celebrations, throwing firecrackers, including at police, and climbed cars.

The traffic was paralyzed all the way to the Arc de Triomphe.

The arrests were made nationwide on Sunday evening, the interior ministry said.

Paris is home to large minority communities of Algerian origin.