Somali military court on Wednesday sentenced three al-Shabab militants to death after they were found guilty of being behind the hotel bombing in October last year, officials said.

Chairperson of the Military Court, Hassan Ali Nur Shute, said the militants admitted to charges of carrying out attack on Nasa-hablod II Hotel in which more than 30 people were killed and several others injured.

“The Court heard the cases of three terrorist militants in several sessions and found them guilty of carrying out attack on Hotel Nasa-hablod II attack on October 28, 2017, therefore the court sentenced Farhan Samatar, Abdinasir Hassan and Abshir Haji to death,” Shute said.

Somali government’s military court often gives death penalties against al-Shabab militants and some soldiers.

But human rights groups including the UN and the EU have condemned these executions.

The EU says it considers the death penalty to be a cruel and inhuman punishment, which fails to provide deterrence to criminal behavior and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.