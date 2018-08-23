A South African court on Thursday adjourned until October 26, hearing in a culpable homicide case against former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, after his lawyers asked for more time to prepare his defence.

The 34-year-old appeared in court, accompanied by his father, to face two charges over a car crash in 2014 when his Porsche 911 ploughed into a minivan taxi in Johannesburg, killing one woman and injuring another who later died.

State prosecutors initially decided not to charge Duduzane, who denies any wrongdoing.

The National Prosecuting Authority reversed its decision after Duduzane’s father was ousted as head of state by the ruling African National Congress in February.

The father and son left the pre-trial hearing on Thursday without making a comment.

In July, Duduzane appeared in leg irons at another Johannesburg court on corruption charges, which his lawyers say he will contest.

He was released on bail of 100,000 rand (6,800 dollars).