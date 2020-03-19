<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Zambia Wednesday announced it had recorded two cases of Covid-19, with Health minister Chitalu Chilufya saying that “life should go on as usual as” mortality stood at two per cent.

“The patients are a Zambian couple from Lusaka; a 37-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, who returned to the country from a 10-day holiday in France aboard an Emirates flight on 15th March 2020,” Dr Chilufya announced during a live broadcast.

Dr Chilufya called upon the public to adhere to high levels of personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness and social distancing to prevent transmission of Covid-19.





Zambia has, like other African states, announced a raft a of preventive measures following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Cultural events such as the annual Kuomboka ceremony which takes place in a city west of the country was cancelled.

All learning institutions will be shut for 30 days starting Monday.

Zambian Parliament late Wednesday announced it was adjourning sine die despite being in the midst of debating a contentious constitutional bill.

Emirates Airline announced it was cancelling flights to Lusaka until further notice.