The deadly Coronavirus has kill three Ghanaians, the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, said on Wednesday.

Speaking a a news conference, Botchwag said the deaths occurred in Italy and in Denmark.





Two of the deaths were recorded in Italy whiles the remaining one was recorded in the Scandinavian country of Denmark.

However, the Minister assures the situation is not critical to evacuate Ghanaians in those countries.

Botchway, however, advised Ghanaians living abroad to be careful and follow the instructions from health professionals.