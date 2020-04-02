<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





With Malawi hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, only four of the 55 countries and sovereign states of Africa are still safe from the spreading scourge.

The coronavirus-free African states are South Sudan, Comoros Island, Lesotho, Sao Tome & Principe.





Malawi recorded three cases, on Thursday, as the number of cases in Africa struck 6,940 with 278 deaths and 567 recoveries as of 8.30p.m.

The most affected countries in Africa are South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.

As of 8.45p.m., the global cases was 1,000,959 with 51,375 deaths and 210,244 recoveries.