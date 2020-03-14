<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The deadly coronavirus, which originated from China, has hit more 21 African nations.

Namibia, Rwanda, and Eswatini have just reported their first cases.

The development puts the number of African nations with recorded cases at 21.

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said 123 countries have been affected in less than three months.

In Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, the government said the infected person is a 33-year-old.

The patient recently returned from a business trip to the United States.

In Namibia, the Health Minister told the media that a Spanish couple tested positive.





In Rwanda, Health Minister Daniel Ngamije, said an Indian national from Mumbai had been infected.

There are fears over health systems in many countries on the continent.

Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has warned that coronavirus outbreak could badly affect economies of countries.

“Africa may lose half of its Gross Domestic Product with growth, falling from 3.2 per cent to about 2 per cent due to a number of reasons which include the disruption of global supply chains,” Vera Songwe, an ECA economist said in Ethiopia.