Ghana, Nigeria’s neighbour, has approached the deadly coronavirus disease aggressively by deploying routine and enhanced surveillance in the last eleven days.

The very strict measures include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, enhanced surveillance including intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing. These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported.

As at Thursday, 09 April, 20, the Ministry of Health said, a total of 37,405 samples (from routine and enhanced surveillance) have been collected.





Out of these, 14,611 have been tested with 378 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 378 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 366 cases have been categorised as mild to moderate disease on treatment, two (2) cases are currently on ventilators and six (6) have died.

Of the 378 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 192 were reported from the routine surveillance, 71 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions in the country that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Nigeria has not been as aggressive as Ghana with testing but has a total number of confirmed cases at 305 as at Friday night with seven deaths and 58 recoveries.