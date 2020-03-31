The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that there are now 5,255 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 47 countries across Africa.
The health agency also said Coronavirus death cases in Africa have increased to 172.
According to Africa CDC, there are 371 COVID-19 recovery cases in the continent.
Africa CDC said this in a tweet on its official Twitter account @AfricaCDC on Tuesday morning.
“#COVID19 – UPDATE: MARCH 31 2020 – 10:00 am EAT,” Africa CDC tweeted.
“African Union Member States (47) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,255), deaths (172), and recoveries (371) by region.”
Newsmen reported that the Coronavirus death cases in Africa as of Sunday, March 29 was 134.
