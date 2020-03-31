The United Arab Emirates has launched a drive-through coronavirus testing facility as part of the Gulf state’s efforts to fight the disease, the Abu Dhabi government’s media office announced.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that there are now 5,255 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 47 countries across Africa.

The health agency also said Coronavirus death cases in Africa have increased to 172.

According to Africa CDC, there are 371 COVID-19 recovery cases in the continent.


Africa CDC said this in a tweet on its official Twitter account @AfricaCDC on Tuesday morning.

“#COVID19 – UPDATE: MARCH 31 2020 – 10:00 am EAT,” Africa CDC tweeted.

“African Union Member States (47) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,255), deaths (172), and recoveries (371) by region.”

Newsmen reported that the Coronavirus death cases in Africa as of Sunday, March 29 was 134.

