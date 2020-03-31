<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that there are now 5,255 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 47 countries across Africa.

The health agency also said Coronavirus death cases in Africa have increased to 172.

According to Africa CDC, there are 371 COVID-19 recovery cases in the continent.





Africa CDC said this in a tweet on its official Twitter account @AfricaCDC on Tuesday morning.

“#COVID19 – UPDATE: MARCH 31 2020 – 10:00 am EAT,” Africa CDC tweeted.

“African Union Member States (47) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,255), deaths (172), and recoveries (371) by region.”

Newsmen reported that the Coronavirus death cases in Africa as of Sunday, March 29 was 134.