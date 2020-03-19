<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tanzania’s Ministry of Health has on Thursday March 19 announced that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the country to six.

According to the Minister for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu, the two new cases are both male in Dar es Salaam, saying they have been isolated and are doing well.

“The first case is of a 40 year old man who travelled to Switzerland, Denmark and France on March 5 and returned on Saturday March 14. The other also a 40-year-old who travelled to South Africa on March 14 and returned to Tanzania on March 17,” reads a statement signed by the minister.





The two new cases are both Tanzanian nationals.

The minister also said they are following up on 66 people in Dar es Salaam and 46 others in Arusha who might have been in contact with the patients.

The new cases mean there are four cases in Dar es Salaam, one in Arusha and another in Zanzibar.

All cases, according to authorities at the Ministry of Health, are imported.

Tanzania has taken several measures including banning public gatherings, closing schools and designating hospitals meant for isolating suspected cases.