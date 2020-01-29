<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thousands of foreigners are among millions of people stuck in the central Chinese city of Wuhan as the country struggles to get to grips with the spread of a SARS-like virus which has claimed 132 lives nationwide.

These are the plans so far by foreign governments to evacuate their citizens from the epicentre of the outbreak:

– ASIA PACIFIC –

Australia

The foreign ministry said Tuesday it was working on a plan to transport home all Australian nationals, most of whom it said are dual nationals.

Officials added they had received about 400 calls from Australians in China registering for evacuation.

Canberra does not have a consulate in Wuhan but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is negotiating with Chinese officials over the arrangements.

He said officials are talking to the United States and Britain about the plans and working with New Zealand on a possible joint evacuation effort.

India

Local media reported the Indian government will request clearance from Beijing to take more than 250 citizens out of Wuhan and that a Boeing 747 in Mumbai is on standby.

Indonesia

Jakarta said there are more than 230 Indonesians in China — roughly 100 in Wuhan and the rest in Hubei province. The foreign ministry said Tuesday it has yet to decide on an evacuation plan.

Japan

A plane chartered by the Japanese government left Wuhan and landed in Tokyo early Wednesday, with 206 nationals who had been stranded in the area on board.

There are roughly 650 Japanese citizens in the area who have said they want to be evacuated, authorities said.

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Wednesday that Kuala Lumpur was keen to send a plane to Wuhan to evacuate some 78 Malaysians stranded in the city.

Philippines

The foreign ministry said Wednesday it would evacuate citizens in Hubei on a chartered flight, and asked nationals in the area to contact the Shanghai consulate.

On Tuesday, officials said there were roughly 150 Filipinos in Wuhan and another 150 in other parts of Hubei.

Sri Lanka





Colombo said Tuesday there were roughly 860 Sri Lankan students in China.

The foreign ministry said it is awaiting a response from the Chinese authorities to operate a Sri Lankan airlines charter flight to Wuhan to evacuate some 32 Sri Lankan students and their relatives.

South Korea

Seoul will send chartered planes to Wuhan this week, the foreign ministry said, to return hundreds of its citizens to South Korea on Thursday and Friday.

Thailand

Thailand’s premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Tuesday the country was waiting for authorisation from Chinese officials before evacuating people, but that aircraft and doctors were on standby.

Sixty-four Thais — 49 students and 15 workers or tourists — are in China.

– NORTH AMERICA –

United States

The State Department said a chartered flight had left Wuhan early Wednesday with 240 American citizens on board, including consular staff.

– EUROPE –

France

France‘s health minister Agnes Buzyn says a plane will be sent to Wuhan on Thursday, returning either Friday or Saturday.

About 500 to 1,000 French citizens are eligible for repatriation there. Another flight is planned.

The European Union meanwhile said it would co-fund an airlift effort at France’s request, so that more than 100 nationals from other EU nations could be repatriated along with French citizens.

The European Commission said “only healthy or asymptomatic citizens will be authorised to travel” on the flights.

Germany

Berlin has not confirmed any evacuation plan but said it is considering options for roughly 90 citizens reportedly in Wuhan.

Spain

Spanish officials are working with China and the European Union to take Spanish nationals out of the area, the foreign minister said.

– NORTH AFRICA –

Algeria

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has asked the government to take all measures needed to bring home 36 Algerians, most of them students, living in Wuhan, according to state agency APS.

Morocco

About 100 people, mostly students in Wuhan, will be evacuated, according to local media.