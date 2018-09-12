A Zambian court has ruled that a former Vice-President, Nevers Mumba, would not go to jail, even though, he had been convicted because he pastors a church.

Mumba was convicted on charges of abuse of authority of office while he served as the country’s High Commissioner to Canada between 2009 and 2011. However, he would not serve any time in jail, reports Lusaka Times.

Dr Mumba was convicted by Ndola High Court Deputy Registrar Joshua Banda sitting at Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged with willful failure to comply with the applicable procedure relating to the management of public funds.

It was alleged that Mumba failed to follow procedures regarding the engagement of a contractor to do repair works at the Zambian High commissioners’ residence in Canada.

Speaking when he delivered his judgement, Magistrate Banda said he has found Mumba guilty because he knew the procedure by virtue of his position.

The Magistrate, however, discharged the convict because the omission he made was not grave.

Magistrate Banda said he has considered the fact that Mumba once acted as Republican President and that he is pastoring a church, hence he would be spared jail.

This was after Mumba pleaded with the court not to send him to jail because he is a family man and that his church members could not do without him.

Mumba is reportedly nursing a presidential ambition which will be affected by his recent conviction.