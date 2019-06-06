Washington on Wednesday called on Sudan’s military rulers to “desist from violence” and urged talks with protesters to resume, after doctors said 108 people had been killed in a crackdown.
“The United States condemns the recent attacks on protesters in Sudan,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
It called on the ruling military council and Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries to desist from violence and “a civilian-led transition that leads to timely elections and free expression of the will of the Sudanese people,” Ortagus said.
