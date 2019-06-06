Pro-democracy protesters closed a street in Khartoum, Sudan, on Monday as security forces tried to disperse a sit-in outside the country’s military headquarters. Ashraf Shazly-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Getty Images

Washington on Wednesday called on Sudan’s military rulers to “desist from violence” and urged talks with protesters to resume, after doctors said 108 people had been killed in a crackdown.

“The United States condemns the recent attacks on protesters in Sudan,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

It called on the ruling military council and Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries to desist from violence and “a civilian-led transition that leads to timely elections and free expression of the will of the Sudanese people,” Ortagus said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories