United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned a car bomb attack in the Libyan city of Benghazi that killed three UN employees.

Guterres condemned the attack “in the strongest terms,” according to a statement issued by his spokesman.

Three UN colleagues were killed in the bombing and three others are among the injured, the statement said.

Earlier reports from Libya said that two employees of the UN mission had been killed.

The secretary general’s statement also calls on all parties to respect the humanitarian truce during Eid al Adha and return to the negotiating table.