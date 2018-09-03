UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned in strong terms, the escalation of violence in and around the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Guterres, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stephane Dujarric, called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and grant humanitarian relief to those in need.

The Secretary-General raised alarm, particularly over the indiscriminate shelling by armed groups, leading to the death and injury of civilians, including children.

The UN chief reminded all parties that the indiscriminate use of force amounted to a violation of international humanitarian and Human Rights law.

He urged all parties to grant humanitarian relief to those in need, particularly those who were trapped by the fighting.

The UN chief also called on all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement brokered by the UN and the Reconciliation Committees.

He added that Ghassan Salame, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, would continue to offer advice and work with all parties to reach a lasting political agreement acceptable to all, to avoid further loss of lives.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, Maria Ribeiro, also observed the devastating impact of the violence on civilians.

“Families in Tripoli are living in fear due to indiscriminate shelling landing in their neighbourhoods from afar, with no knowledge of who is behind these attacks and where they are coming from,” she said in a statement.

Ribeiro also regretted that some families had fled their homes.

According to recent reports, 14 civilians, including four children, have been killed and over 100 injured.

A medical facility is also said to have been damaged.