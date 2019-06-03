<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sudanese security forces violently attempted to disperse a long-running sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum on Monday, witnesses said, with at least five reported dead.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, one of the main protest organising groups, said on its official Twitter account that forces were using live rounds.

“The protesters are being subjected to a bloody massacre in an attempt to disperse the sit in, live bullets and extensive force is being used,’’ the group said.

A doctor’s organisation said two protesters had been killed in the dawn raid.

Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for decades, was deposed and arrested in a military coup in April that followed months of anti-government protests.

But protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir’s former regime and have continued their sit-in.