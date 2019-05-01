South African 800 meters Olympic champion Caster Semenya arrives for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on February 18, 2019. – Semenya will challenge a proposed rule by the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) aiming to restrict testosterone levels in female runners. (Photo by Harold CUNNINGHAM / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Caster Semenya has lost a landmark case against athletics’ governing body meaning it will be allowed to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) rejected the South African’s challenge against the IAAF’s new rules.

But Cas said it had “serious concerns as to the future practical application” of the new rules.

Semenya, 28, had said the regulations were “unfair” and that she wanted to “run naturally, the way I was born”.

Now she – and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) – must either take medication in order to compete in events from 400m to the mile, or change events.

