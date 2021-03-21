



Former President Francois Bozize of the Central African Republic has taken charge of a rebel alliance aiming to overthrow the central government.

Bozize’s spokesman, Serge Bozanga, confirmed that he had agreed to become “general coordinator” of the so-called Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), which attempted to block President Faustin Archange Touadera’s January reelection, only to see their offensive repulsed.

Bozize, who recently returned to the country after years in exile, has been barred from running in the election by the country’s top court.





The CAR spiralled into a conflict in 2013 when Bozize was overthrown as the president by the Seleka, a rebel coalition.

The coup triggered a bloodbath between the Seleka and the “Anti-balaka” self-defence forces.

France intervened militarily in its former colony and after a transitional period, elections were conducted in 2016 and won by President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Intercommunal fighting has receded in intensity in the last two years, but armed groups hold sway over two-thirds of the country, often fighting over resources.