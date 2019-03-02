



President Paul Biya of Cameroon has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, wishing him ‘‘every success’’ as he serves a second term of four years.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said in a congratulatory message, President Biya said: “On the occasion of your re-election to the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as declared by the Electoral Commission of your country, I am very pleased to extend to you my sincere and warm congratulations.”

Recounting the excellent relations between the two countries, President Biya said, “I am already looking forward to working more closely with you to the continued promotion of the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon and to meeting together the major challenges of our two countries, especially those related to stability and security.”