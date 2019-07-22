<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroonian referee Sidi Neant Alioum and his two assistants, Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguengoue, received a resounding welcome after officiating in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio arrived in Yaoundé on Sunday as fans stood on the streets to cheer and welcome them.

Even though the national team failed to go beyond the Round of 16 where they lost to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the referees lifted the Cameroon flag very high by taking control of the final game between Senegal and Algeria on Friday, July 19.

Alioum and his two assistant referees were the first Cameroonian officials to handle a final match in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. And they achieved that feat in the first ever 24-team AFCON.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 fair and square at the Cairo International Stadium to win their second AFCON title.

Cameroon Football Federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya also welcomed the Egypt 2019 officiating officials.