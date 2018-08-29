Cameroon’s National Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday launched a public awareness campaign to curb “endemic” corruption in public services.

“Civil servants and users of public services must really be in accord with what they have to pay and what they don’t have to pay,” CONAC Chair, Dieudonne Massi Gams, said.

Apart from taxes and stamps, all other public services in Cameroon are free for citizens.

However, in 2017, CONAC reported that corruption in public services was endemic.

Cameroon ranked 153 out of 180 countries and territories on Transparency International’s 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index.

In 2016, Cameroon ranked 145th.

CONAC, established in 2006, is a public independent body under the direct supervision of the head of state.

Its mission is to monitor and evaluate the effective implementation of the government’s anti-corruption programme.