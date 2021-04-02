



The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will continue to receive manual submissions for some applications, pending the conclusion of the online interface under the company registration portal.

The commission announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The affected applications include alteration of memorandum & articles of association; amendment of constitution; bi-annual statement for incorporated trustees; and schedule 14 — form of statement to be filed by banks, insurance and deposit finance institution.





The commission also noted that it will continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before March 31, 2021, provided that such applications (accompanied with evidence of payment and query worksheet) shall be forwarded to reach the commission not later than April 30, 2021.

CAC had earlier announced March 31, 2021, as the close of window on manual submission of registration applications, following the deployment of an end-to-end electronic registration solution.