President Pierre Nkurunziza has warned that whoever attempts to overthrow democratic institutions in Burundi, will himself fall in the trap he would have laid.

Mr Nkurunziza who gave the warning in his message to the nation at his third anniversary of rule, called on the east African country’s citizens to continue contributing to the country’s 2020 general elections.

“We’re engaged on the path of democracy. The most recent example is the organisation of the constitutional referendum successfully held on May 17 this year where citizens voluntarily contributed necessary funds for the organisation of the referendum.

“I take this opportunity to thank all Burundian citizens and those of the Diaspora to continue contributing to the 2020 elections,” said Mr Nkurunziza.

According to him, citizens have been “showing their enthusiasm” in contributing to the 2020 elections because they have understood their past and now know where they are heading to.

“Among decisions to be taken, there is one that concerns us all. Let us prepare and organise ourselves the 2020 elections as well as future elections without waiting for external aid,” said Mr Nkurunziza.

He indicated that the 2015 elections during which he was victorious were held in serenity.

“Citizens who love their country jubilated, but enemies of the country wherever they are were surprised and didn’t know what to do.

He added that the third anniversary of his rule after winning the 2015 elections is celebrated at a time when Burundi is enjoying peace, security and total tranquility.

“Burundi is peaceful thanks to the good collaboration between security and defense forces, the judiciary, the local administration and citizens,” said Mr Nkurunziza.

He advised citizens to work for the country and to protect it so that future generations can inherit a nice, peaceful, organised, respectable and prosperous country.

Mr Nkurunziza said his government is committed to fight all sorts of discrimination and favoritism.

At the promulgation of the country’s amended constitution on June 7 at Bugendana, in Gitega province, central Burundi, Mr Nkurunziza announced that he will leave the presidency in 2020 at the expiry of his current presidential term.

Mr Nkurunziza was elected president by the two chambers of the parliament in 2005 and directly re-elected by citizens in 2010.

He was again directly re-elected by citizens in 2015 in what the opposition called a third term in violation of the 2005 national constitution.

But the ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy, argue that the 2005-2010 term should not be considered as a “genuine term” as the 2005 national constitution stipulates that “the President of the Republic is elected in a direct universal suffrage for a five-year term renewable once”.