



Burkinabè President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré said he was saddened by the death on Thursday of John Jerry Rawlings, former president of Ghana, saying with his death, Africa has lost a Pan-Africanist.

“We have also lost a man of conviction, a patriot who has been able to take his country to the path of growth and democracy,” Kaboré wrote.

Rawlings died Thursday at Korle-Bu University Hospital in Accra, where he had been admitted a week earlier, according to several Ghanaian media outlets.





Rawlings was a former flight lieutenant in the Ghanaian Air Force who carried out his first military coup in May 1979. This first attempt failed, but very quickly a few weeks later he tried another coup and overthrew the regime of Fred Akuffo.

In September of the same year, Rawlings returned power to civilians and Hilla Limann became president. But a few years later, in December 1981, Rawlings again took up arms and overthrew the Limann regime, which he considered corrupt.

In 1992, after resigning from the Air Force and founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rawlings set his country on the path to democratization.

Democratically elected in 1992 to the presidency, he was re-elected in 1996 for a second term.