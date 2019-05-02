<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, on Thursday pledged to prioritize job creation and better pay.

Masisi made the remarks when addressing a celebration marking the International Labour Day in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city.

“The government is targeting and prioritising job creation through several strategies, chief amongst them, being relentless efforts to attract foreign direct investors,’’ said Masisi.

The president also said that his government will create an enabling environment for investors to set up businesses in the southern African country.

With the unemployment rate estimated to be as high as 21 per cent, fighting unemployment has been at the center of Masisi’s development roadmap since he assumed office.

“My government is also committed to intensifying skills development in order to enhance the employability of trainees and promoting harmonious labour relations,’’ he said.

He added that Botswana has adopted measures that will contribute to the diversification of the economy.