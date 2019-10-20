<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana Union of Traders Association has called for a total boycott of made-in-Nigerian goods.

The call was made in light of the closure of the Nigerian land borders by the Federal Government since August 2019.

According to GhanaWeb, the union believes that a boycott would force the FG to reconsider its decision to close the border.

The Nigerian government, in its Prohibited and Restricted Imports list banned the importation of some 43 products including rice, cement, textile products, cocoa butter and other products it currently manufactures.

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng, said that the Nigerian government has not been fair to traders.

Speaking on Adom FM, Amoateng added that, he expects the Ghanaian government to prevent Nigerian traders from importing goods into Ghana, but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.

“Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us,” he fumed.

Mr Amoateng said “Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback for their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?” he said.

Mr Amoateng argued that the issue, if not checked, could hamper the Continental Free Trade Area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Botchwey in the past week has visited the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Nigeria in a bid to find solution to the impasse.