Fighters from the Boko Haram jihadist group killed at least 16 people in an attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, an official said on Sunday.
“The toll is currently 16 dead, it is clear that it was Boko Haram that was responsible,” local mayor Mahamat Chetima Abba told AFP Sunday following overnight attack.
