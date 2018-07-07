Somalia has been gripped by violence and lawlessness since the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990. (AFP Archive)
Agence France-Presse

Two explosions rocked Somalia’s internal security ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday morning, a police officer said, in the latest attack claimed by Shabaab militants.

“There were two blasts targeting the internal security compound near parliament,” said Ibrahim Mohamed, a police commander, adding gunfire was continuing after the initial explosions.

In a statement posted on a jihadist website, the Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility. There was no immediate toll given.

The Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu for over a decade.

Despite losing towns and territory in recent years the group continues to carry out regular bombings and armed raids on government, security and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR