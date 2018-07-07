Two explosions rocked Somalia’s internal security ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday morning, a police officer said, in the latest attack claimed by Shabaab militants.

“There were two blasts targeting the internal security compound near parliament,” said Ibrahim Mohamed, a police commander, adding gunfire was continuing after the initial explosions.

In a statement posted on a jihadist website, the Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility. There was no immediate toll given.

The Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu for over a decade.

Despite losing towns and territory in recent years the group continues to carry out regular bombings and armed raids on government, security and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere.