Benin police killed two protesters Saturday while trying to break up a demonstration by people who have erected barricades and blockaded the national road since Tuesday, the city’s mayor told AFP.

“This morning, a contingent of the republican police came to clear the roadblocks,” Timothee Biaou said. “Gunfire was exchanged between police and masked individuals. Seven civilians were taken to hospital and there were also two deaths.”