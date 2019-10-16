<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Beauty Pageant and a fetish Priest were arrested on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 20.30pm for allegedly assaulting a contestant in Ghana.

According to Ghanaweb, the suspects assaulted 24-year-old Nana Ama Essien, a third runner up over a missing GHC500.

The suspects – Yawo Sofahu alias Togbe Shito (Fetish Priest), Princess Duncan (CEO of Commonwealth Beauty Pageant) and Isaac Evra – were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Regional CID office by the victim and her uncle Mark Osei Hayford.

The report says that Essien and eight other contestants were taken a shrine that belonged to the Shito, the fetish Priest, at Akyem Kukurantumi over her (CEO of Commonwealth Beauty Pageant) missing GHC500 and other items between July and September this year.

Essien was said to be tortured and assaulted with the edge of a cutlass by two male attendants who are now at large, causing bodily injuries, on the instructions of the fetish Priest to induce a confession.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergent Francis Gomado, who confirmed the arrest said the suspects were in custody and that investigation was ongoing.