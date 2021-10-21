AUC, AFRIMA appoint PWC to verify award votes

The African Union Commission and The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as its official international auditor of AFRIMA’s voting processes and applications.

This was announced at a joint press conference and unveiling ceremony held at the PWC Experience Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday.

Following the appointment, PwC will perform independent stress testing of AFRIMA’s voting platform and conduct vulnerability assessment to validate the integrity of the software deployed for improved security controls.

They are also expected to carry out penetration testing covering the voting system and its interface, monitor public and academy voting portals, collate votes and present the sealed results during the award ceremony.

The Leader – Technology, Media, Entertainment and telecommunication (TMET), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Femi Osinubi, said they are excited about this collaboration.

He said it is as a result of their experience and investment in the creative industry which contributed to the GDP of Africa in 2020.

In her welcome address, Head of Culture, Social Affairs Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said“

“The African Union recognises the role young people play as drivers of change to foster development on the continent and to promote the creative industry and rewards artistes that have produced entertaining works even with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.” .

The President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said the engagement of PwC is to assure music fans, artistes and professionals in the music industry in Africa of the authenticity, independence and integrity of the AFRIMA’s voting process.

He said :”The appointment of PWC after a meticulous process is in tandem with AFRIMA core values of FACE IT – Fairness, Authenticity, Creativity, Excellence, Integrity and Transparency which we promise the continent to always uphold.”

It is important to note that PWC is reputable for performing similar professional services to international events like OSCARS for decades.PWC is an organisation known for building trust in society and solving important problems as its core purpose.

Also present at the briefing were AFRIMA International Advisor, Rikki Stein; Associate Producer, AFRIMA, Olisa Adibua; Partner, TMT, PwC, Udochi Muogilim; and Leader – Private Wealth, PwC, Esiri Agbeyi among others.

The voting process for AFRIMA 2021 commenced on September 27 and will end on November 20

AFRIMA 2021

The event will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria from November 19-21 with live broadcast to 84 television stations in 109 countries.

Preceding the award ceremony is The African Music Business Summit (AMBS), a platform for business networking and interaction among music professionals.

It will take place on Friday, November 19, 8.30am.

While AFRIMA Music Fest, an evening of non-stop music concerts with live performances from African music superstars will take place on the same day of November 19 from 6.00p.m.

November 21 comes with all the glitz and glam from Africa’s music superstars, celebrities, and international personalities @ AFRIMA Awards ceremony with Red carpet 4.30pm, Awards 7.30 pm.

AFRIMA has been regarded as the ultimate celebration and recognition of African talents and creatives globally since 2014.

Now in its eighth year, AFRIMA recognises and honours African artists, music producers, songwriters, video directors, Disc Jockeys, Choreographers/dancers, and movie/film producers living on the continent or in the diaspora as well as International acts with the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.