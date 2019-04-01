<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma, ex-Chairperson of African Union Commission, has expressed disappointment that her country, South Africa, was experiencing attacks on foreign nationals.

The politician said in a tweet that these attacks were against everything South Africa stood for as a nation.

In a reaction to renewed xenophobic attacks in Durban, South Africa, she said: “We reject all kinds of xenophobia.’’

“We strongly condemn violent attacks against fellow Africans.’’

Reports said a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks broke out in Durban, South Africa last week.

Locals have been targeting foreigners, accusing them of taking their jobs and being behind the country’s high unemployment rates and poverty.

The locals claim they want to operate their own shops and are trying to push out competition by attacking foreigners.

At Kernville in Durban, locals looted foreign-owned businesses.

The attacks piqued the strong woman of South African politics.

Dlamini-Zuma, sometimes referred to by her initials NDZ, is a South African politician and anti-apartheid activist.

She served as Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission for Policy and Evaluation.

Dlamini-Zuma was elected by the African Union Commission as its chairperson on 15 July 2012, making her the first woman to lead the organization.

On 30 January 2017, she was replaced as Chairperson of the AU Commission by Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki.

She ran for the position of President of the African National Congress in 2017, but was defeated by Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa at the 54th National Conference of the African National Congress.