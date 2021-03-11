



President of the United Nations General Assembly, Amb. Volkan Bozkir, has “warmly welcomed” the approval of Libya’s interim unity government.

The country’s House of Representatives approved the cabinet of interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah on Wednesday after two days of intense debate.

According to a UN-brokered agreement, the transitional government is to lead the country through elections, scheduled for Dec. 24.

In a tweet, Bozkir said he hoped the lawmakers’ decision would help “heal divisions and put Libya on a steady path” to the December polls.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has also congratulated the interim government and Libyan people over the vote.





Briefing newsmen in New York, UN spokesman, said UNSMIL applauded the House of Representatives for uniting to uphold the interests of their country and their people.

“The Mission says Libya now has a genuine opportunity to move forward towards unity, stability, prosperity, reconciliation and the full restoration of its sovereignty”, Dujarric said.

The interim government was appointed by stakeholders at a UN-led peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 5 following last year’s ceasefire.

It replaces rival administrations that plunged the country into a costly civil war after the ouster of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by NATO-backed forces in 2011.