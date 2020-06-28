



Angola President Joao Lourenco on Saturday admitted the possibility of re-imposing a new lockdown in the face of the hike in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country if there is the need to do so.

Lourenco who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of a new emergency service of Luanda Pediatric Hospital, cited the example of other countries, which have stepped back in the decision to ease the measures.

“Angola is not special. Angola can be different, always depending on our behaviour, our attitude,” Lourenco said.

According to him, the relief of the measures to prevent and combat the pandemic depends on the behaviour of the citizens.





“If the deconfinement is gradual and responsible, with responsibility of the citizens to continue wearing the masks, washing their hands frequently, keeping the distance between people, we can do the deconfinement without the great risk of increasing the positive cases, therefore everything depends on us,” the president said.

After the third extension of the State of Emergency that took effect in the Angola between March 27 and May 25, the country has declared the State of Calamity by easing the initial measures to prevent and combat the pandemic.

Angola has reported so far 259 positive cases of COVID-19, the country’s capital Luanda is the epicentre of the pandemic with a total of 255, while the other cases were recorded in northern Cuanza Norte province.