Thousands of Algerian protesters took to the streets demanding the ouster of officials from ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s era in the early hours of Friday.

This is happening as the country marked the 65th anniversary of the country’s fight for independence from France.

Algeria marks Revolution Day on Nov. 1, commemorating the start of the war of independence against France in 1954.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of protesters started arriving in the capital Algiers to join the anti-government rallies, worried that roads would be blocked in the morning.

Many spent the night in the streets repeating slogans demanding “the departure of Bouteflika’s regime.”

One banner read: “Algeria was freed, and the people now struggle to free themselves.”

“No elections under gang rule,” protesters chanted, in response to an address by interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, on Thursday evening, where he urged people to mobilise to ensure successful presidential elections on Dec.12.

In April, Bouteflika was forced to resign under pressure from street protests and the influential military.

Protests have since continued, mainly in Algiers, demanding an overhaul of the country’s political system and the departure of Bouteflika-era officials, including Bensalah and the powerful military chief of staff, Gaid Salah, before new presidential elections are held.