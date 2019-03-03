



Dozens of students protested in the Algerian capital on Sunday against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika seeking a fifth term, as a deadline loomed for the leader to formally submit his candidacy.

“Bouteflika go away!” the students shouted in the city centre, cordoned off by police, AFP journalists said.

Similar gatherings were reported by students and media at other universities and across the country, hours before the midnight (2300 GMT) deadline for candidates wanting to stand in the April 18 election.