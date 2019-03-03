Algerian students take part in a protest against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term at Place d'Armes in the city of Oran on February 26, 2019. (AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Dozens of students protested in the Algerian capital on Sunday against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika seeking a fifth term, as a deadline loomed for the leader to formally submit his candidacy.

“Bouteflika go away!” the students shouted in the city centre, cordoned off by police, AFP journalists said.

Similar gatherings were reported by students and media at other universities and across the country, hours before the midnight (2300 GMT) deadline for candidates wanting to stand in the April 18 election.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR