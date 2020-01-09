<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said on Thursday that Algiers and Rome shared convergent views over the necessity to reach a cease-fire in war-ridden Libya.

“Coordination between Algeria and Italy on Libya is very good,’’ Boukadoum told a joint news conference attended by his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Algiers.

According to him, a political solution is the most appropriate to Libya.

He further noted that negotiations between the conflicting Libyan parties “are necessary at this time because they are the first concerned with what is happening inside their own nation.”

For his part, Di Maio said that all the countries he visited, including Turkey, Egypt, Belgium and Algeria, “agree on the necessity of reaching a peaceful solution and a cease-fire in Libya.”

He stressed that “everyone agrees on the need to reach a solution that guarantees stability in the region.”

Algeria, which shares 1,000 km-long border with Libya, fears the fallout of any potential “proxy war” in Libya between influential international powers.

Report says Algeria tends to stop the dangerous scenario on its national security, as it has deployed thousands of its troops to the border with Libya.

Libya has been hit by civil war since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.