<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former prime minister of Togo, Edem Kodjo, is dead.

He died over the weekend in Paris at the age of 82.

Kodjo served as prime minister from 1994 to 1996 and from 2005 to 2006, during the administration of former president, Gnassingbe Eyadema.

Prior to his position as prime minister, Kodjo held a number of ministerial positions.

He was elected as the Secretary-General at the Organization of African Unity (OAU) Summit in Khartoum in 1978.





The African Union chairperson, Moussa Mahamat in a statement offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and Togolese people.

Mahamat described Kodjo as “a distinguished statesman and tireless knight of peace.

“The demise of Kodjo is painful.

“May his soul rest in peace and may his example continue to inspire the continent.